The Bijou Star Files: Wendy Williams Ex Speaks On Where Is Wendy

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 27, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Accuses Her Sister And Production Company Of Stealing Up To $15 Million From Former TV Show Legend: ‘Blood On Alotta Hands’

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, is putting her sister and a production company on blast following the release of the two-part documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Read More

Steve Wilkos Shares His Thoughts On The ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Documentary (Video)

Steve Wilkos is sharing his thoughts on the recently released Lifetime documentary about fellow TV broadcaster Wendy Williams. As The Shade Room previously reported, the two-part documentary is called ‘Where Is Wendy Williams.’ Read More

What’s Really Going On!? Here’s What We Learned From Wendy Williams’ Documentary

It’s been almost three years since Wendy Williams graced our TV screens on her iconic talk show. But this past weekend, Wendy returned to her stomping grounds with the two-part premiere of the Lifetime documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Read More

LEBRON JAMES LEAVE BRONNY ALONE, HATERS!!!… ‘Let The Kid Be A Kid’

LeBron James wants everyone overanalyzing his son’s college basketball career to take a step back … begging Bronny’s critics to leave “the kid” alone as he continues to work on his game. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON GRANTED GUARDIANSHIP OVER LITTLE BROTHER

Tristan Thompson is officially taking over as caregiver for his younger brother… because a court signed off on him becoming Amari Thompson’s guardian. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLET NEVER HAD ‘DEAL’ TO AVOID PROSECUTION… Special Prosecutor Tells IL Supreme Court

Jussie Smollett doesn’t understand the law, and he’s barking up the wrong tree with the Illinois Supreme Court … at least that’s how the special prosecutor views the actor’s appeal. Read More

CAM NEWTON RUNNING MOUTH BEFORE FIGHT… Coach Claims

The altercation that broke out between Cam Newton and opposing coaches at a youth football tournament was the result of trash-talking gone too far … so says two men involved in the scrap, who claim things only got physical after the ex-NFL quarterback initiated contact. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am