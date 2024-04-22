The Bijou Star Files: Offset Made It Rain Starting A Storm In NYC

CLOSE

Offset Gets Into an Altercation After Money-Throwing Showdown at NYC Strip Club

What started out seemingly as a playful money-throwing contest quickly spiraled into a scuffle between the rapper and others at a strip club in Queens. Read More

NAACP Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Defending Trump’s Claim About Being “Relatable” To Black People

Stephen A. Smith is under fire after defending Donald Trump’s claim that Black people likely find him “relatable” because of his legal troubles. Read More

Quavo Shares First Response To Chris Brown’s ‘Weakest Link’ Diss

Quavo is giving unbothered and unphased in what looks like his first public response to Chris Brown‘s diss. Read More

Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Chris Brown Implying She Cheated On Quavo With Him

Saweetie has entered the chat as the innanet continues to dissect Chris Brown‘s diss for Quavo. Read More

Florida Man Passes Away After Setting Himself On Fire Near NYC Courthouse

The Florida man who set himself on fire in New York City on Friday (April 19) has passed away. Read More

Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife Reads Him After He Seemingly Called Their Children “Product Of Sin” (VIDEO)

Brian McKnight is continuing to throw shade toward his biological children. But his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, isn’t letting his latest comments slide! Read More

Brian McKnight’s Son Makes Allegations Against Him In Response To Being Called “Evil”

Brian McKnight‘s son, Niko, stepped into The Shade Room to defend himself after his father seemingly referred to him as “evil.” Read More

Sukihana Thanks Ray J For THESE Lavish Gifts (Video)

Sukihana has the innanet giving Ray J the side-eye after thanking him for some lavish gifts! Read More

Mary J. Blige Says Her 15th Studio Album Will “Probably Be My Last Studio Album”

Mary J. Blige Says Her 15th Studio Album Will “Probably Be My Last Studio Album” Read More

Chingy Reflects On Sidney Starr Lying About Them Sleeping Together: ‘It Hurt My Career, I Lost A Lot From It’

Chingy is reflecting on his rap career and the time when transgender social media influencer and rapper Sidney Starr lied about them sleeping together. Read More

DC Young Fly Wonders Why His Late Partner Ms Jacky Oh Didn’t ‘Make It’ Whenever He Sees Other Women With BBLs

Comedian and actor DC Young Fly is opening up about losing his partner Ms Jacky Oh and when it comes to the manner of her death, he admits that whenever he sees other women online with BBLs (Brazilian Butt Lifts), he wonders why she didn’t “make it.” Read More

GLORILLA DAME’S ESTRANGED WIFE CAN’T CLOWN ME… Custom GloLillard Jersey

GloRilla‘s not letting Damian Lillard‘s estranged wife get her down … turning a roast on its head by embracing a new nickname she gave her. Read More

Nicki Minaj Nearly Gets Hit by Flying Object During Detroit Concert, Throws It Back Into Crowd

Please keep all foreign objects away from Nicki Minaj ’s stage. Read More

Jill Scott Defends Chris Brown’s Past, Recalls Her Mom’s ‘Violent’ Ex-Husband: ‘We’re All Flawed and Need Help’

The R&B icon spent her Sunday morning defending Brown’s past after she praised his talent on the heels of his “Weakest Link” diss track. Read More

50 Cent Jokingly Responds to Being Called ‘the Male Tyler Perry’: ‘Tyler Will F*ck Y’all Up’

50 Cent wants you to hold off on the Tyler Perry comparisons. Read More

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees: See who made the list

The 2024 Rock Hall list features 16 inductees, including Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and eight more. Read More

Prosecutors to make history with opening statements in hush money case against Trump

For the first time in history, prosecutors will present a criminal case against a former American president to a jury Monday as they accuse Donald Trump of a hush money scheme aimed at preventing damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public. Read More

