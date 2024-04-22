The Bijou Star Files: Offset Made It Rain Starting A Storm In NYC

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 22, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Offset Gets Into an Altercation After Money-Throwing Showdown at NYC Strip Club
What started out seemingly as a playful money-throwing contest quickly spiraled into a scuffle between the rapper and others at a strip club in Queens. Read More
NAACP Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Defending Trump’s Claim About Being “Relatable” To Black People
Stephen A. Smith is under fire after defending Donald Trump’s claim that Black people likely find him “relatable” because of his legal troubles. Read More
Quavo Shares First Response To Chris Brown’s ‘Weakest Link’ Diss
Quavo is giving unbothered and unphased in what looks like his first public response to Chris Brown‘s diss. Read More
Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Chris Brown Implying She Cheated On Quavo With Him
Saweetie has entered the chat as the innanet continues to dissect Chris Brown‘s diss for Quavo. Read More
Florida Man Passes Away After Setting Himself On Fire Near NYC Courthouse
The Florida man who set himself on fire in New York City on Friday (April 19) has passed away. Read More
Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife Reads Him After He Seemingly Called Their Children “Product Of Sin” (VIDEO)
Brian McKnight is continuing to throw shade toward his biological children. But his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, isn’t letting his latest comments slide! Read More
Brian McKnight’s Son Makes Allegations Against Him In Response To Being Called “Evil”
Brian McKnight‘s son, Niko, stepped into The Shade Room to defend himself after his father seemingly referred to him as “evil.” Read More
Sukihana Thanks Ray J For THESE Lavish Gifts (Video)
Sukihana has the innanet giving Ray J the side-eye after thanking him for some lavish gifts! Read More
Mary J. Blige Says Her 15th Studio Album Will “Probably Be My Last Studio Album”
Mary J. Blige Says Her 15th Studio Album Will “Probably Be My Last Studio Album” Read More
Chingy Reflects On Sidney Starr Lying About Them Sleeping Together: ‘It Hurt My Career, I Lost A Lot From It’
Chingy is reflecting on his rap career and the time when transgender social media influencer and rapper Sidney Starr lied about them sleeping together. Read More
DC Young Fly Wonders Why His Late Partner Ms Jacky Oh Didn’t ‘Make It’ Whenever He Sees Other Women With BBLs
Comedian and actor DC Young Fly is opening up about losing his partner Ms Jacky Oh and when it comes to the manner of her death, he admits that whenever he sees other women online with BBLs (Brazilian Butt Lifts), he wonders why she didn’t “make it.” Read More
GLORILLA DAME’S ESTRANGED WIFE CAN’T CLOWN ME… Custom GloLillard Jersey
GloRilla‘s not letting Damian Lillard‘s estranged wife get her down … turning a roast on its head by embracing a new nickname she gave her. Read More
Nicki Minaj Nearly Gets Hit by Flying Object During Detroit Concert, Throws It Back Into Crowd
Please keep all foreign objects away from Nicki Minaj’s stage. Read More
Jill Scott Defends Chris Brown’s Past, Recalls Her Mom’s ‘Violent’ Ex-Husband: ‘We’re All Flawed and Need Help’
The R&B icon spent her Sunday morning defending Brown’s past after she praised his talent on the heels of his “Weakest Link” diss track. Read More
50 Cent Jokingly Responds to Being Called ‘the Male Tyler Perry’: ‘Tyler Will F*ck Y’all Up’
50 Cent wants you to hold off on the Tyler Perry comparisons. Read More
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees: See who made the list
The 2024 Rock Hall list features 16 inductees, including Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and eight more. Read More
Prosecutors to make history with opening statements in hush money case against Trump
For the first time in history, prosecutors will present a criminal case against a former American president to a jury Monday as they accuse Donald Trump of a hush money scheme aimed at preventing damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
Red Lobster Reportedly Muling Filing For Bankruptcy, X Users Worry About Losing Cheddar Bay Biscuits
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter