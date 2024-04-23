Brittney Griner Reveals Having No Soap, Toilet Paper And Blood Stained Mattress While In Russian Prison

CLOSE

Reality is we don’t realize how spoiled we are in the United States, even with having to still fight for certain rights, as a whole we don’t realize what the grass may look like on the other side. We are now learning from WNBA star Brittney Griner that our prisons may even be a luxury.

In February 2022 Brittney Griner while traveling to play basketball in a Russian league during the WNBA offseason was detained when she says she accidentally packed two cannabis vape cartridges in her carry on bag. An accident that cost Brittney Griner to loose her freedom to be imprisoned in a Russian prison for 10 months before the United States made a prison swap with Russia. Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Related Stories Brittney Griner Says She’ll Play Overseas Under One Condition

Brittney Griner preparing to write a memoir about her experience in Russia, tearfully opened to Robin Roberts for an upcoming special edition of ABC’s 20/20 about what life looked like inside of Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, one of the harshest types of Russian penal colonies for women.

Brittney Griner who had thoughts of suicide shared that there was no soap, no toilet and her mattress was blood stained.

Take a listen below