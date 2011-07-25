Kelly Rowland Goes Topless

Kelly Rowland went topless and naked for her new photo shoot for her upcoming “Here I Am” album which is scheduled to out next Tuesday. We just have to ask, why does Kelly feel the need to bare all? Is it because her music sucks? Is it because sex sells? Why Kelly why???

We can’t even hate, she looks amazing, and if we bought boobs we’d want to show them off too!!

Beyonce would never do this!

Take a look at the pics:

