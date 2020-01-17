CLOSE
NOMINATE: Future History Makers

Future History Makers 2020

Our future is a reflection of the seeds we sow today, let’s make Black History.  93.1 WZAK and the Cleveland Monsters presents Future History Makers, recognizing those who are making history in the Cleveland community.  Do you know a future history maker?  We want to honor them!   Nominate the person you feel is making a difference in the lives of our youth.  It could be an entrepreneur, mentor, teacher, coach, or even a community leader. The nomination and voting period begins January 9th and ends January 31st. Honor your Future History Makers today by logging on to wzakcleveland.com. Presented by AARP and brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack, Great Lakes Honda, McDonald’s … and 93.1 WZAK

 

