Future History Makers 2021

AARP and Radio One Cleveland presents Future History Makers 2021, recognizing those who are making history in the Cleveland community. Nominate the person you feel is making a difference in the lives of our youth.  The nomination and voting period begins January 4th and ends January 24th.th and ends January 24th. 

 

The Community Cornerstone is a contest encouraging our audience to nominate the voice of their neighborhood – someone who is making a better community through their leadership and actions. Users will be encouraged to submit a short essay nominating an individual of their choice and vote for the nominee they think should win. The winner will receive $1,000 compliments of Radio One! The nomination period starts Janurary 4th and ends January 24th. 

