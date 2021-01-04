Click Here to Nominate a Future History Maker
Click Here to Nominate a Future History Maker
AARP and Radio One Cleveland presents Future History Makers 2021, recognizing those who are making history in the Cleveland community. Nominate the person you feel is making a difference in the lives of our youth. The nomination and voting period begins January 4th and ends January 24th.th and ends January 24th.
Click Here to Nominate a Community Cornerstone Today
Click Here to Nominate a Community Cornerstone Today
The Community Cornerstone is a contest encouraging our audience to nominate the voice of their neighborhood – someone who is making a better community through their leadership and actions. Users will be encouraged to submit a short essay nominating an individual of their choice and vote for the nominee they think should win. The winner will receive $1,000 compliments of Radio One! The nomination period starts Janurary 4th and ends January 24th.