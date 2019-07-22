CLOSE
Actress Sonja Sohn is On The Opposite Side Of The Wire!? [VIDEO]

Actress Sonja Sohn, most notably know as Detective Kima Greggs on HBO’s hit series ‘The Wire’, is being reported as being on the opposite end of “The Wire” as she has been arrested for drug possession.

Allegedly Sonja Sohn was arrested in a tourist section of North Carolina’s Outer Banks this weekend for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was a long way from Baltimore but definitely sounds like she picked up more than just a paycheck from ‘The Wire’, she picked up game, allegedly.

Sonja Sohn is also know for role on another hit series ‘The Chi’

Check out the video below

