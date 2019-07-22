CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Happy 223rd Birthday Cleveland!

Cleveland City Skyline from Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

It is no secret that Cleveland is one of the best cities not only in Ohio, but also in the entire United States, and today marks a huge milestone.

Today marks 223 years since the city first came into existence.  Cleveland19.com has more on the beginning of Cleveland.

The city was founded on July 22, 1796 by the Connecticut Land Company, led by General Moses Cleaveland, whom the city is named after.

In 1831, the city dropped the “a” in “Cleaveland” after the newspaper Cleveland Adviser left it out to fit the name on the masthead.

Cleveland has since become known for Rock and Roll (not to mention its museum), Playhouse Square, manufacturing, entertainment districts, Superman, its sport teams and fans, and its renewed status as a popular travel destination.

For features and facts on Cleveland, click here!

 

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of joe daniel price and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

Exclusives
