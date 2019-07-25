LOCAL NEWS: New Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center Superintendent Quits After Only Five Hours!

It’s not everyday that a new person gets hired for a job, especially an important one, before quitting after an extremely short period of time.

That is exactly what Donald Shewalter did after being hired for the Superintendent role earlier in the week at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, but decided after only “five hours” on his very first day that he was not a good fit for the job.

From News5Cleveland.com:

…he “realized his heart just wasn’t in it,” according to Judge Kristin W. Sweeney, who sent the memo. Sources tell News 5 he took his lunch and went home.

No word right now on who will replace him, and how long that person will last.

