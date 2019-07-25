CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: New Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center Superintendent Quits After Only Five Hours!

Sports Contributor Archive 2018

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

It’s not everyday that a new person gets hired for a job, especially an important one, before quitting after an extremely short period of time.

That is exactly what Donald Shewalter did after being hired for the Superintendent role earlier in the week at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, but decided after only “five hours” on his very first day that he was not a good fit for the job.

From News5Cleveland.com:

…he “realized his heart just wasn’t in it,” according to Judge Kristin W. Sweeney, who sent the memo. Sources tell News 5 he took his lunch and went home.

No word right now on who will replace him, and how long that person will last.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Szczerbowski and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

The Cancel Linda Fairstein Movement #cancellindafairstein
The 16th Annual Authors In Kind Benefiting God's Love We Deliver
14 photos

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close