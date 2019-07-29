CLOSE
Lori Harvey Dating Her Ex Justin Combs, Daddy, Diddy!? [VIDEO]

2018 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Talk about breaking the man/friend code!!

Word around the web is that Diddy is allegedly dating Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori who is young enough to be Diddy’s daughter. But that’s not what the buzz is all about, allegedly Lori Harvey was dating Diddy’s son Justin Combs, making Lori Justin’s ex, and his daddy, Diddy breaking the man code.

Is it every cool to date your child’s ex? What would you do if you found out that your parent was dating your ex?

This scenario will definitely make the holiday’s awkward…#IJS

Oh by the way doesn’t Lori Harvey look like somebody familiar to you? #IJS…I hope none of this is true.

Check out the video below

Exclusives
