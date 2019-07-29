CLOSE
Christina Millian Is Expecting Her Second Child

PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Christina Millian has announced that she will be welcoming a second bundle of joy. The former Disney star shared that she and her boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their first child together.  Millian and Pokora were all smiles in their Instagram post where Pokora is holding up a picture of a sonogram.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” the 37-year-old captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤!”

Millian already has a daughter, Violet Madison, who she shares with her ex-husband singer/songwriter The Dream.

Pokora, 33, and Millian have been dating since 2017.

Millian gushed about wanting to have one more child with her beau earlier this year.

“I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” Milian told Hollywood Life. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

11 photos Launch gallery

