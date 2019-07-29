LOCAL NEWS: Panini’s Bar and Grill Closes Its Location Near Casino in Downtown Cleveland

For some reason, that spot on Prospect and Ontario in Cleveland below the parking garage seems to be a very troubled spot. No restaurant seems to last long there. Not recently at least.

The old Fat Fish Blue lasted for several years before Tilted Kilt took over until that place closed down. Then, Panini’s Bar and Grill took over the spot late last year as a second Downtown location in addition the long-established spot on E. 9th and Huron.

Now, Panini’s is throwing in the towel on the Prospect and Ontario spot with a message posted on the door to customers who were planning to eat there.

Cleveland19.com reports the status of the employees:

19 News is told that management found jobs for all of the employees at the other locations. At this point, it is unknown what will be filling the space.

