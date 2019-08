A new study has found that former NFL players are more likely to have an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to stroke. 460 retired NFL players that were a part of the study were found to be 6 times more likely to have this irregular rhythm than men who are not athletes. 80% diagnosed didn’t have any symptoms.

