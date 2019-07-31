CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Two Cleveland Area Beaches Are Closed Off

People swimming at Edgewater Park.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

If you were planning on going to either the beach at Edgewater Park in Cleveland or Huntington Beach in Bay Village for a swim, you might be out of luck.

According to News5Cleveland.com:

Edgewater Beach and Huntington Beach have been closed to swimmers due to water quality conditions, according to Cleveland Metroparks.

The two beaches are closed due to high E. coli levels estimated in the water.

Vila Angela Beach in Euclid remains open, but with a “water quality advisory.”

The Metroparks will keep visitors updated on when those closed beaches will reopen, though there is no timetable as of right now.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Exclusives
