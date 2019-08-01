SPORTS: David Griffin Did Not Enjoy Being with the Cavs, Especially After Winning That Title

2016 was a great year for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did they face off against the Golden State Warriors for the second time, but got a chance to beat the 2015 NBA Champions, bring home a trophy for the first time in the Land since the Browns did so back in 1964.

You would think it would be a joyous occasion for everyone, but as then-General Manager David Griffin recently revealed, it is actually not the case.

According to Complex, Griffin tells Sports Illustrated the Cavs did not go about winning a championship properly, and basically did not like the atmosphere in the organization.

It was so bad that, after he left the Cavs, he distanced himself from everything basketball for a while.

From Complex:

“I didn’t watch the league, and I didn’t love the game anymore,” Griffin said. “I was so fixated on outcome [in Cleveland] that I just totally lost my joy.”

Griffin has, however, come out of exile to become the new General Manager for the New Orleans Pelicans, where he hopes to rebuild the team to become more like Golden State.

With Jrue Holiday and Zion Willamson on his roster, Griffin is optimistic and focused on his new team succeeding.

