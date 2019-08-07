Wendy Williams Coming To Playhouse Square

via fox8cleveland:

So “HOW U DOIN! She is coming to The Land….Talk Show Host Wendy Williams will be at Playhouse Square for her “For The Record… Umm Hmmm!” Tour

Williams will be joined by comedians Carmen Barton, Kristen Sivills, Mark Viera and Royale Watkins for the show on Aug. 23 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace.

