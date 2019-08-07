CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Coming To Playhouse Square

Wendy Williams

Source: HSN / HSNH

via fox8cleveland:

So “HOW U DOIN!   She is coming to The Land….Talk Show Host Wendy Williams will be at Playhouse Square for her  “For The Record… Umm Hmmm!” Tour

Williams will be joined by comedians Carmen Barton, Kristen Sivills, Mark Viera and Royale Watkins for the show on Aug. 23 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace.

CLICK HERE to read story

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

13 photos Launch gallery

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Continue reading Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Coming To Playhouse Square was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close