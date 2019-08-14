Coca-Cola Launching Its Cinnamon-Flavored Pop This Fall

If you thought that Orange Vanilla Coke was the most creative soda they came up yet, wait until you get a load of this flavor.
Plus, this might make cinnamon fans real happy as well!
Coca-Cola is getting ready to unveil its most adventurous selection for its customers and fans yet.
From Fox8.com:
The soft drink company is reportedly planning to launch a version of its pop that’s cinnamon-flavored.
Cinnamon Coke is coming to the US later in September, though it is available now in the UK.
Will you try out this new type of Coca-Cola when it hits store shelves?
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter