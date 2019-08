Nicki Minaj is ready to be Mrs. Petty!

She took to her radio show “Queen Radio” to say “I’ll be married before my album comes out!”

Within 80 days she will then be a married woman.

They previously applied for a marriage license but it expired due to traveling.

Hopefully we can get a wedding, album, and baby…….FINGERS CROSSED!

Source: people.com

