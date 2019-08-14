Surviving Katy Perry? Model From ‘Teenage Dream’ Video Says She Sexually Humiliated Him

Singer Katy Perry has been accused of sexual assault by a model/actor from one of her music videos.

Josh Kloss, who co-starred in her 2010 “Teenage Dream” video, wrote in an Instagram post that she exposed him at a skating party.

“But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

He is now coming forward with this allegation to show how women can also be sexually abusive towards men.

In addition, Kloss also wrote he initially was trying to maintain some type of professionalism with Perry, though he only made $650 for the “Dream” video.

Perry and her representatives have yet to comment, though fans and insiders have stood up for the singer.

