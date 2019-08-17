CLOSE
After 7 Hrs And 6 Police Down Philadelphia Man Turns Himself In

Trump protest at the Union League of Philadelphia

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

After an over 7 hour standoff with police in Northern Philadelphia and shoot 6 police officers, 34 year old Maurice Hill has surrendered safety.

Philadelphia police went to serve Maurice Hill with a narcotics warrant, things went bad when Hill barricaded himself in his home with several fire arms and taking 2 officers hostage. Hundreds of shots rang out, bystanders were jumping fences to get away from the hail storm of bullets. By the grace of God, 6 police officers were taken to hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

After releasing the hostages, and speaking with an attorney, an uninjured Maurice Hill was taken into custody after surrendering.

Take a look at the video below.

Exclusives
