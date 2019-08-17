After 7 Hrs And 6 Police Down Philadelphia Man Turns Himself In

After an over 7 hour standoff with police in Northern Philadelphia and shoot 6 police officers, 34 year old Maurice Hill has surrendered safety.

Philadelphia police went to serve Maurice Hill with a narcotics warrant, things went bad when Hill barricaded himself in his home with several fire arms and taking 2 officers hostage. Hundreds of shots rang out, bystanders were jumping fences to get away from the hail storm of bullets. By the grace of God, 6 police officers were taken to hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

After releasing the hostages, and speaking with an attorney, an uninjured Maurice Hill was taken into custody after surrendering.

