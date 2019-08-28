Popeyes About to Run Out of Their Chicken Sandwiches Again!

Popeyes is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the restaurant’s new chicken sandwiches.

All those long lines and that waiting has resulted in a shortage nationwide, and it appears to be happening again.

Popeyes did issue a statement saying they plan to restock as soon as possible.

JUST IN: ⁦@PopeyesChicken⁩ statement on running out of Chicken Sandwiches. Supply forecasted to last 7 weeks sold out in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jU8oYbcvSc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2019

They even tweeted a video showing the responses and feedback online:

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

It’s safe to say that Popeyes Chicken Sandwich-mania won’t be dying down anytime for the time being.

EURweb reminds us of what first sparked the phenomenon in the first place:

Popeyes launched the chicken sandwich earlier this month but it didn’t have folks queuing up in long lines until last week, when Black Twitter sparked a debate about who had the best chicken sandwich: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A.

Since then, it’s been a war between the two longtime chicken fast-food restaurants, and fans can’t get enough.

Speaking of fans, here is how one female customer showed up at a Popeyes to get herself a sandwich:

Even Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson got in on the Popeyes craze! Here is what happened when he was at a location in Los Angeles, according to EURwebL

To help expedite the need, the baller moved to the front of the line and offered to pay for everyone’s order, Complex reports.

This has become the most popular chicken sandwich ever!

What do you think?

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Randy Risling and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Roberto Machado Noa and Getty Images

Third Picture, First and Second Video, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Third Video Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb