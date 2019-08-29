Back in January, then 50-year-old David Steven Bell was seen on video punching a young Black girl outside a mall in North Carolina. Apparently he won’t be seeing any jail time for that violent crime.

Bell, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 250 pounds, was arrested after the assault on an 11-year-old girl in Asheville went viral. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a child under the age of 12, as well as one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Now, 51-year-old Bell has been convicted of two misdemeanors, according to The Root, but his punishment for the brutal attack is drawing criticism. Officials say Bell received a 60-day suspended sentence and has been placed on unsupervised probation for the next 12 months.

As part of his sentence, Bell will reportedly be required to complete anger management counseling and participate in a racial justice workshop within the next 90 days. He will also have to pay a court fee of less than $200.

There was widespread outrage following that viral video’s release. Police said a fight involving juveniles broke out at the mall and during the fight, Bell pushed and punched the young girl.

An off-duty police officer arrested Bell and he was released shortly after his arrest.

Following the incident, the mall released a statement on their official Facebook account and said, “We are aware of the videos circulating on social media. The Asheville Police Department responded immediately and the situation was diffused. An arrest has been made. Please contact the Asheville Police Department with further questions.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old Black Girl Avoids Jail Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: