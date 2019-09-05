CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Is Going Down!! [Official Trailer]

Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith made that dang thang happen as they teamed back up to reboot their 1995 hit ‘Bad Boys’ proving why they are the ‘Bad Boys For Life‘ of the silver action screen.

This maybe Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s final ‘Bad Boy’ moments as Mike Lowrey and Marcus talking retiring but on what terms? However before they go the goal is to take out a Miami drug cartel.

The fellas maybe a little seasoned but they are still are dropping bad guys body’s like it 1999.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ hits the big screens in theaters January 17, 2020

Check out the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ official trailer below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
bad boys for life , Martin Lawrence , official trailer , Will Smith

Videos
Latest
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Is Going Down!! [Official…
 2 hours ago
09.04.19
Azealia Banks performs at Manchester O2 Ritz
Azealia Banks Goes After Lizzo and Adele Among…
 6 hours ago
09.04.19
Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In…
 9 hours ago
09.04.19
Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44…
 10 hours ago
09.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close