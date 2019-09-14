REPORT: Antonio Brown to Play for the Patriots on Sunday, Despite Sexual Assault Claim

Antonio Brown, wide receiver for the NFL and currently with the New England Patriots, has reportedly been approved to play this coming Sunday, according to ESPN.

The Patriots matchup with the Miami Dolphins will be Brown’s first game with his new team, following his most recent exit from the Oakland Raiders.

From Fox8.com:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Brown will not be placed on the “commissioner’a exempt list,” which would have prevented him from making his debut as a New England Patriot Sunday. The NFL has opened an investigation into a lawsuit by Brown’s former trainer, claiming the football player sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018, according to ESPN.

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

Brown also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Raiders and Patriots.

