SPORTS: Fight Among Fans During Indians-Twins Matchup Goes Viral

The Saturday night game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was not the only action taking place that evening at Downtown Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

There was also some more physical action taking place among fans in one of the upper sections of the stadium as three individuals end up fighting, and recorded in a video that has gone viral with two to three million views.

In case you missed it, here is the brawl below:

When you know the Indians aren’t gonna make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Q29GwdNBek — Nick Newell (@NNloading) September 15, 2019

You see at the end of the 0:37 clip that a Cleveland police officer fell down as Cleveland19.com explains:

The report from the Cleveland Division of Police states that an officer who responded to the fight lost footing and “tumbled down a row of seats,” but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

The officer was not the only person injured that night:

A female fan was taken to the hospital as the fighting individuals tumbled over her as she sat in her seat.

She was treated for leg injuries.

So how did the fight started? It not known as this time, but another fan took video of the beginning:

Even McNeil, the sports fan behind the famous Cleveland Browns Perfect Season Parade following the football team’s disastrous 2017 0-16 season. chimed in on Twitter with a new seating chart for Progressive Field:

The Indians quick to announce a new level of club seats for the remainder of the season… pic.twitter.com/Eone2ajgoH — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 15, 2019

The Indians would not comment on the fight, and Cleveland Police are meeting with a city prosecutor discuss possible charges on the fans in the now-viral video.

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Third Picture, First through Third Tweet, and First through Fourth Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO 19 News Cleveland