LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle No Longer Allowing Customers to Openly Carry Firearms Inside Stores

One of the popular grocery store chains in Northeast Ohio is making some changes to its policy.

From FOX8.com:

Giant Eagle joins a growing list of retailers asking customers to not openly carry firearms inside stores.

Over the past few weeks, Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS have asked customers to not openly carry guns.

The policy also extends to its GetGo gas stations and Market District stores.

Click here to read Giant Eagle’s statement.

 

