Céline Dion Begs That Drake Not To Ink Her Face On His Body [Video]

While Drake’s body has become a walking tribute to his biggest influences, one pop star has asked not to be added. Canada’s quintessential songstress has made it clear she doesn’t need the permanent adoration.

As spotted on Complex Céline Dion pleaded with the 6 God not to tattoo her likeness on him during a recent interview with iHeartRadio Canada. “Can I tell you something: Don’t do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit” she offered. “I can have you home for lunch or dinner… we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please.”

Dion explained that using her face as body art isn’t the wisest move since she already she isn’t getting any younger. “This is not the money maker over here first of all. As you go older—you too when the time comes—my face will go longer and it will go no prettier. So please don’t tattoo it. If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind” she said.

Thus far Drake has Aaliyah, Lil Wayne, his father, Sade and Rihanna on his frame. Champagne Papi originally revealed he wanted to place her likeness on him as a tribute to her putting Canada on the pop culture map in the late 1990’s. You can view Céline’svideo response below.

