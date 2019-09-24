CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Man Caught on Surveillance Lurking Outside Kent State Sorority House in Speedo

A sorority house that is part of Kent State University got a bit of a scare when a man wearing only a speedo with a cell phone covering his face was seen outside of the front door on the porch of Alpha Phi, along with writing on his pecs and stomach, on surveillance.

Kent Police are looking into the matter, and they add that he never broke into the house or even touched a human being.

According to Cleveland19.com, this is actually the second time such an incident took place:

Police say that this was the second instance that the unknown man has visited a sorority.

The first incident happened on Aug. 22 just after 1:30 a.m.

If you have more information, call Kent Police at this number: 330-673-7732.

 

