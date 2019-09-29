Amber Guyer Testifies About The Night She Killed Botham Jean

Day five and the prosecution has rested their case, and the first witness the defense brought to the stand was Amber Guyer.

Dallas police Amber Guyer has took the stand to testify about the night she claimed she walked into an apartment that she believed to be hers when she shot and killed an unarmed Botham Jean that was in his apartment minding his own business.

I don’t know how much Law and Order you watch, but what we have learned from watching it is, as a defense attorney, you never want to put your client, the defendant on the stand to testify. #IJS

Check out what Amber Guyer said during her testimony below