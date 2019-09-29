CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amber Guyer Testifies About The Night She Killed Botham Jean

Amber Guyger-Botham Jean

Source: NewsOne composite / NewsOne composite

Day five and the prosecution has rested their case, and the first witness the defense brought to the stand was Amber Guyer.

Dallas police Amber Guyer has took the stand to testify about the night she claimed she walked into an apartment that she believed to be hers when she shot and killed an unarmed Botham Jean that was in his apartment minding his own business.

I don’t know how much Law and Order you watch, but what we have learned from watching it is, as a defense attorney, you never want to put your client, the defendant on the stand to testify. #IJS

Check out what Amber Guyer said during her testimony below, then let us know, if you were on the jury based on her testimony alone would you find the defendant, guilty or not guilty.

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Amber Guyer , BOTHAM JEAN , Dallas Police Officer , murder trial , testimony

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk and Comedian Rodney Perry
Comedian Rodney Perry Talks ‘Coming To America’ With…
 3 hours ago
09.28.19
Kym Whitley
Kym Whitley In Good Spirits After A Horrible…
 3 hours ago
09.28.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Amber Guyer Testifies About The Night She Killed…
 4 hours ago
09.28.19
Tank's Exclusive 'All White Affair'
Blog Congratulations Kandi Burruss Lands Role On ‘The…
 4 hours ago
09.28.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close