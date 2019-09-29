Congratulations: RHOA Eva Marcille Welcomes Baby Boy!!

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported that Top Model/RHOA/Radio Show co-host, Eva Marcille, has given birth to her 3rd child, a baby boy, named Maverick, born Friday September 27, 2019.

Maverick is the 2nd child birthed to Eva the diva and her husband Michael Sterling, who were married in 2018, and 3rd to Eva that had a daughter with Kevin McCall.

Marcille’s other children are Marley age 5 and Michael Jr. 17 months.

OH BTW: The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres November 3, 2019.

See loving pictures from her baby shower for Maverick surrounded by her RHOA cast mates below