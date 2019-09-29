CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Congratulations: RHOA Eva Marcille Welcomes Baby Boy!!

'Born Again Virgin' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported that Top Model/RHOA/Radio Show co-host, Eva Marcille, has given birth to her 3rd child, a baby boy, named Maverick, born Friday September 27, 2019.

Maverick is the 2nd child birthed to Eva the diva and her husband Michael Sterling, who were married in 2018, and 3rd to Eva that had a daughter with Kevin McCall.

Marcille’s other children are Marley age 5 and Michael Jr. 17 months.

OH BTW:  The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres November 3, 2019.

See loving pictures from her baby shower for Maverick surrounded by her RHOA cast mates below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Baby boy , Eva Marcille , Maverick , new born

Videos
Latest
'Born Again Virgin' Atlanta Premiere
Congratulations: RHOA Eva Marcille Welcomes Baby Boy!!
 3 hours ago
09.29.19
Sam Sylk and Comedian Rodney Perry
Comedian Rodney Perry Talks ‘Coming To America’ With…
 14 hours ago
09.28.19
Kym Whitley
Kym Whitley In Good Spirits After A Horrible…
 14 hours ago
09.28.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Amber Guyer Testifies About The Night She Killed…
 14 hours ago
09.28.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close