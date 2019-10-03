LOCAL NEWS: Mitchell’s Ice Cream Celebrating Their Anniversary on Sunday with $1.69 Single Scoops!

A popular Cleveland ice cream chain is turning 20, and this weekend, they are offering a discount for customers to enjoy!

Mitchell’s Ice Cream, a local institution since 1999, is offering birthday celebrations, specials, and merchandise on Sunday, October 6th. One of the specials will include offering single scoops of ice cream for only $1.69! That is the same price Mitchell’s had back when they first opened.

There will also be a special Birthday Cake-themed ice cream, which features yellow cake and rainbow sprinkles as two of the ingredients.

Cleveland19.com has more on Mitchell’s history:

Brothers Pete and Mike Mitchell, who were born and raised in University Heights, opened their first location in Westlake in 1999. Twenty years later, there are 10 shops locally and Mitchell’s Ice Cream products can be found in stores throughout Northeast Ohio.

Here’s to 20 more years of great ice cream from Mitchell’s!

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

