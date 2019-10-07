CLOSE
Tyler Perry Say’s “…I’m ignored in Hollywood”

Tyler Perry made history while showing people that even though some people may try to ignore you or even hold their foot on your neck, through God and your hard work you can make a way out of no way.  Tyler Perry had a Kool Moe Dee moment with Hollywood:

Tyler Perry told Gayle King this morning that  “I clearly believe that I’m ignored in Hollywood, for sure. And that’s fine. I get it.”

But he can’t be ignored now, as his way out of no way has come in the form of a film complex that spans 330 acres with 12 sound stages larger than Warner Brothers Studio’s and it is solely owned by Tyler Perry himself in Black Hollywood, Atlanta, GA.

Tyler Perry had a history making, star studded grand opening this past weekend that included Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson and Beyoncé

Hollywood may have ignored him before but clearly they can’t now, and unfortunately for them, but fortunate for Tyler Perry, the ignoring will be from a far.

Congratulations Tyler Perry!!

Check out the clip of Tyler Perry’s interview with Gayle King below

