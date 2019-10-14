SHERRI SHEPHERD STARRING IN FAITH BASED MOVIE MUSICAL “A WEEK AWAY”

Continue reading Shari Headley Is Reprising Her Role In Coming 2 America Sequel, See What The 55-Year-Old Looks Like Now [PHOTOS]

While there would be no Coming to America without Eddie Murphy, it certainly wouldn't be the film it is without some of the other main players, from Arsenio Hall to James Earl Jones and John Amos. Shari Headley can also be added to that list of players, and thankfully, she will be returning for the upcoming sequel, according to Deadline. Headley will round out the cast and be back as Lisa McDowell, the love interest and wife of Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem. She will join Murphy, Hall, Jones, Amos, and Paul Bates, who were all from the original film. New additions for the sequel include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, comedian Jermaine Fowler and Rick Ross. The plot for the upcoming project follows Prince Akeem (Murphy), soon to be King of Zamunda, who finds out that he has a son back in the States. Deadline describes this character as "a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle." Looking to find out who his son is and turn him into the next prince of Zamunda, Akeem and Semmi (Hall) venture back to America. The project is set for a December 18, 2020 release and will be produced by Murphy, Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris. If you're wondering, Headley went on to do quite a few projects over the years, including 413 Hope St., and the soaps Guiding Light, The Bold and the Beautiful, All My Children and The Haves and the Have Nots. She also appeared on a couple of episodes of Star and the TV movie Three's Complicated. In addition, she's set to appear on the upcoming Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. If you haven't tuned into any of those shows, you may not have seen the beauty since movies like Coming to America, but she certainly has been working and doing well. Check out some photos of what Headley, now 55, is looking like now and images of her from over the years below! This story was originally posted on madamenoire.