via FirstLadyB:
Sherri Shepherd will appear on the big screen in a faith based movie musical.
Shepherd is set to star in the musical “A Week Away” about a wayward teenagers first experience at a Christian summer camp.
CLICK HERE to read story
Shari Headley Is Reprising Her Role In Coming 2 America Sequel, See What The 55-Year-Old Looks Like Now [PHOTOS]
7 photos Launch gallery
Shari Headley Is Reprising Her Role In Coming 2 America Sequel, See What The 55-Year-Old Looks Like Now [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 7
2.2 of 7
3.3 of 7
4.4 of 7
5.5 of 7
6.6 of 7
7.7 of 7
SHERRI SHEPHERD STARRING IN FAITH BASED MOVIE MUSICAL “A WEEK AWAY” was originally published on praisecleveland.com