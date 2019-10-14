Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?

via getupmornings:

Hearing the sentence, “you have with cancer.” has to be extremely difficult. These inspiring celebrities were diagnosed with cancer and survived.

We all know of the most common cancers, like breast and prostate cancer. There are several types of cancer, like; skin cancer, bladder, brain, and cervical.

Breast Cancer

T-Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma

1. Robin Roberts -Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007

2. Colin Powell -Diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 40.

3. Robert Deniro – Diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2003

4. Wanda Sykes – Diagnosed in 2011 with early stage breast cancer

