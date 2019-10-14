CLOSE
BROWNS: Should Freddie Kitchens Lose His Job as Head Coach?

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Before the regular season started, fans were excited of the possibility of the Cleveland Browns having its best year in ages.  New players, a great quarterback, new coaches, a lot of optimism, and a lot of hype.  How many of us were saying “SUPER BOWL!?”

Now, the team is 2-4, no thanks to yesterday’s tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks.  Sure, there were some positive moments as FOX8.com points out:

The Browns had some memorable moments throughout the first and second half, including quarterback Baker Mayfield scoring his first rushing touchdown of his career.

The accomplishment got fans fired up, but the momentum was short lived as the Seahawks quickly made a come back.

Now, fans on social media, particularly Twitter, are saying that Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is not fit for the position.

Now the question remains: Should Freddie Kitchens lose his head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns?

 

