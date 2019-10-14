BROWNS: Should Freddie Kitchens Lose His Job as Head Coach?

Before the regular season started, fans were excited of the possibility of the Cleveland Browns having its best year in ages. New players, a great quarterback, new coaches, a lot of optimism, and a lot of hype. How many of us were saying “SUPER BOWL!?”

Now, the team is 2-4, no thanks to yesterday’s tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Sure, there were some positive moments as FOX8.com points out:

The Browns had some memorable moments throughout the first and second half, including quarterback Baker Mayfield scoring his first rushing touchdown of his career. The accomplishment got fans fired up, but the momentum was short lived as the Seahawks quickly made a come back.

Now, fans on social media, particularly Twitter, are saying that Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is not fit for the position.

@Browns kitchens is not a head coach — Andrew Wesley Brown (@ABrown4Green) October 13, 2019

Freddie kitchens once again shows he is in over his head. @Browns — Corey Dalenberg (@CoreyDalenberg) October 13, 2019

I don’t think Freddie Kitchens is the guy. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 13, 2019

After watching week #6, Can’t help but wonder which coach is on the hottest seat? Dan Quinn, Freddie Kitchens or Jason Garrett #NFL — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) October 13, 2019

Freddie Kitchens is a bum. pic.twitter.com/CRsoW7MfRb — Rob Hubbard (@rob_hub13) October 13, 2019

FIRE FREDDIE KITCHENS!!! I mean how could he not catch all three of those passes that went for interceptions???? @Browns fans are the fucking worst. Catch a fucking ball. #browns — Sir Loin (@K_Sm0oth) October 13, 2019

Now the question remains: Should Freddie Kitchens lose his head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns?

