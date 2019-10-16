via news5:

The Cleveland Division of Police will hold its annual Gun Buy Back on Saturday, Oct. 19, handing out gift cards in exchange for some weapons.

The event will take place at the Third District Headquarters on Chester Avenue starting at 9 a.m.

Working handguns or semi-automatic weapons can be turned in to police in exchange for $100 or $200 gas or food gift cards, respectively, while hunting weapons and other guns can be turned in but for no incentive.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Information Of CPD Gun Buy Back Event This Saturday was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: