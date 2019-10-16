via eurweb:

Alicia Keys opens up about her self-esteem issues in a special Red Table Talk episode with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“I’ve been battling what I realize is potentially some self-worth issues because for whatever reason I’m feeling like I’m not deserving of greatness,” Keys said.

“And I’ve been smooshing it down for so long that it’s become a habit, a bad habit,”

ALICIA KEYS ADMITS SHE’S ‘BATTLING SOME SELF-WORTH ISSUES’ ON ‘RED TABLE TALK was originally published on praisecleveland.com