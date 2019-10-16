CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

ALICIA KEYS ADMITS SHE’S ‘BATTLING SOME SELF-WORTH ISSUES’ ON ‘RED TABLE TALK

Alicia Keys In Concert At Palais Des Congres

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty

via eurweb:

Alicia Keys opens up about her self-esteem issues in a special Red Table Talk episode with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. 

“I’ve been battling what I realize is potentially some self-worth issues because for whatever reason I’m feeling like I’m not deserving of greatness,” Keys said.

“And I’ve been smooshing it down for so long that it’s become a habit, a bad habit,”

CLICK HERE to read full story

Alicia Keys’ Iconic Cornrows Were Once Your Hairspiration

15 photos Launch gallery

Alicia Keys’ Iconic Cornrows Were Once Your Hairspiration

Continue reading Alicia Keys’ Iconic Cornrows Were Once Your Hairspiration

Alicia Keys’ Iconic Cornrows Were Once Your Hairspiration

ALICIA KEYS ADMITS SHE’S ‘BATTLING SOME SELF-WORTH ISSUES’ ON ‘RED TABLE TALK  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
The Experience With Marvin Sapp
Commissioned Reunion Tour Coming To A City Near…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Catfished An…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - ABC
Adopted Woman Found Out Tisha Campbell Is Her…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Robi Reed's 14th Sunshine Beyond Summer Celebration - Arrivals
Shots Fired: LisaRaye Say’s Nicole Murphy Might Wanna….!?…
 6 hours ago
10.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close