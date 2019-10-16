CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tisha Campbell Finds Her Long-Lost Sister On ‘The Real’

The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - ABC

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb:

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Real,” actress Tisha Campbell had an emotional reunion with her long lost sister, Ellen Lindsay.

Lindsay, who was contacted by investigative genealogist Pam Slate two years ago, was apparently under the impression that she was invited to the daytime talk show to discuss her encounters with Slate, who informed her that she was adopted.

Tisha Campbell Finds Her Long-Lost Sister On ‘The Real’  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
The Experience With Marvin Sapp
Commissioned Reunion Tour Coming To A City Near…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Catfished An…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - ABC
Adopted Woman Found Out Tisha Campbell Is Her…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Robi Reed's 14th Sunshine Beyond Summer Celebration - Arrivals
Shots Fired: LisaRaye Say’s Nicole Murphy Might Wanna….!?…
 6 hours ago
10.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close