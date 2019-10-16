Tisha Campbell Finds Her Long-Lost Sister On ‘The Real’

via BlackAmericaWeb:

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Real,” actress Tisha Campbell had an emotional reunion with her long lost sister, Ellen Lindsay.

Lindsay, who was contacted by investigative genealogist Pam Slate two years ago, was apparently under the impression that she was invited to the daytime talk show to discuss her encounters with Slate, who informed her that she was adopted.

