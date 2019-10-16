CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Plant New Trees in City During Next Decade

Cleveland along the famous Cuyahoga River

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The City of Cleveland is taking steps to not only continue to preserve its existing trees, but also adding some new ones for the next several years.

From Cleveland19.com:

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced plans to commit $1 million annually over the next 10 years to planting new trees throughout the city.

The council said that the city will continue to maintain existing trees throughout Cleveland and removing dead ones while planting additions to the green canopy.

Mayor Jackson made the announcement at a sustainability conference along with City Council President Kevin Kelley.

 

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

