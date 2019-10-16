HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Has Her Fendi Prints On. Are You Feeling The Look? [POLL]

Nicki Minaj has been a fan of Fendi for awhile, mentioning the Italian high-end brand in her lyrics. The day has come for her collaboration with the brand to debut. She stepped out at the event wearing her styles and we are gagging. The rapper looked incredible!

She wore the Fendi Prints on Lycra bikini ($590.00, fendi.com) and paired a silver cut out dress over it (that’s not on the site, sis!!!). She also carried the Mon Tresor, a pvc mini bag ($1,980.00, fendi.com). I love the bold look of this collection! The silver is very luxe.

Minaj wore her hair in a neon pink, wet look and some pink eye makeup. She looked super cute and like a cosmic Fendi Barbie!

She posted a photo of her on the way to the event with her man and she had the song playing where she mentions having “Fendi prints on.” It’s also the hashtag for the collection. Clever!

She wasn’t the only one rocking her styles. Chloe x Halle wore the bodycon dresses in support.

Vashtie was also spotted wearing the collab as well.

Beauties, what do you think of Nicki Minaj’s outfit? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT?! Would you shop the collection? Tell us in the comment section and take our poll below.

You can shop the entire collection for women here.

