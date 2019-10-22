Woman Wakes Up To Intruder Giving Her Baby A Bath!? [VIDEO]

Home invasion is probably a persons worst especially a single mother, so what would you do if you woke up to an intruder given your baby a bath!?
According to reports a Columbus, OH mother, Areica Hill ,woke up to our worst fear when she heard a dog barking inside her home then found, 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon, inside her home trying to give her 2 year old son a bath. Arecia Hill who is African American did not even know Elizabeth Hixon who happens to be white. And that’s when the fight broke out!!
Arecia Hill tackled Hixon to the ground, Hill’s boyfriend then held her down while the police were called. When authorities arrived they arrested Elizabeth Hixon then charged her with burglary.
Here is the even crazier part, according to an affidavit “Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence,”
Check out the video below
Columbus mother Areica Hill said she was horrified when she woke up and found another woman, 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon, inside her home trying to give her 2-year-old son a bath. Hill said she awoke to the sound of a dog barking in her home, according to @nbc4i.

"I've never heard of anything like this," Hill said. "I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall. I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub."

Hill said she fought the woman off, and her boyfriend held the woman in place until the police were able to come. Hixon was arrested and charged with