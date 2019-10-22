CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Woman Wakes Up To Intruder Giving Her Baby A Bath!? [VIDEO]

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Home invasion is probably a persons worst especially a single mother, so what would you do if you woke up to an intruder given your baby a bath!?

According to reports a Columbus, OH mother, Areica Hill ,woke up to our worst fear when she heard a dog barking inside her home then found, 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon, inside her home trying to give her 2 year old son a bath.  Arecia Hill who is African American did not even know Elizabeth Hixon who happens to be white.  And that’s when the fight broke out!!

Arecia Hill tackled Hixon to the ground, Hill’s boyfriend then held her down while the police were called.  When authorities arrived they arrested Elizabeth Hixon then charged her with burglary.

Here is the even crazier part, according to an affidavit  “Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence,”

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram

You wake up to an intruder given your baby a bath, what happens next,if it were you? #GO 👇 .#SAMSYLKSHOW . #Repost @theshaderoom • • • • • • TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ A home intruder in Columbus, Ohio, better be glad that getting arrested was the worst thing that happened to her because baby, people do not play about their children. ___ Columbus mother Areica Hill said she was horrified when she woke up and found another woman, 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon, inside her home trying to give her 2-year-old son a bath. Hill said she awoke to the sound of a dog barking in her home, according to @nbc4i. ___ “I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Hill said. “I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall. I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub.” ___ Hill said she fought the woman off, and her boyfriend held the woman in place until the police were able to come. Hixon was arrested and charged with-click the link in our bio to read more. (📹: @nbc4i)

A post shared by Sam Sylk (@samsylk) on

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
columbus , Intruder Gives Child A Bath , Ohio

Videos
Latest
Byron Cage In Concert - Decatur, Georgia
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Dies At 15
 3 hours ago
10.22.19
LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 5 hours ago
10.22.19
Nickelodeon Universe Park Opening This Week
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
[Photos] Kayne West Gifts Kim with $1 Million…
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close