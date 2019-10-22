Woman Wakes Up To Intruder Giving Her Baby A Bath!? [VIDEO]

Home invasion is probably a persons worst especially a single mother, so what would you do if you woke up to an intruder given your baby a bath!?

According to reports a Columbus, OH mother, Areica Hill ,woke up to our worst fear when she heard a dog barking inside her home then found, 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon, inside her home trying to give her 2 year old son a bath. Arecia Hill who is African American did not even know Elizabeth Hixon who happens to be white. And that’s when the fight broke out!!

Arecia Hill tackled Hixon to the ground, Hill’s boyfriend then held her down while the police were called. When authorities arrived they arrested Elizabeth Hixon then charged her with burglary.

Here is the even crazier part, according to an affidavit “Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence,”

Check out the video below