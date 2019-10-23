SPORTS: Cleveland’s Progressive Field Voted Best Ballpark in the U.S.

The local home of the Cleveland Indians has received a special honor that has fans feeling touched.

A new study published by the website Stadium Journey (which reviews sports venues all over the world) recently named Progressive Field as the best ballpark out of 30 in Major League Baseball.

The former Jacobs Field got high rankings in Atmosphere, Fans, and Food and Beverage among others. Almost all categories got the highest score (which was five), with the exception of Access, though it got close to a five.

Stadium Journey also praised the Indians for renovating Progressive Field to keep the ballpark looking fresh and more modern.

The stadium that came in dead last among all 30 in the study was Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum.

