Candace Owens is Now a Married Woman!

One of the most well-known faces on the conservative front is now officially taken.

Candace Owens has officially tied the knot with George Farmer earlier in the fall. Both have recently posted photos of their wedding online.

From EURweb:

For inquiring minds wanting to know all the tea about these two, Candy and Georgie reportedly got engaged over a FaceTime call after dating for two-and-a-half weeks, according to The Daily Mail. They met in December 2018, at the launch of Turning Point UK, and eight months later the couple tied the knot at the Trump Winery in Virginia.

The winery’s president happens to be Eric Trump, and Farmer shared this tweet and photo:

The venue and sunset were incredible. Thank you @EricTrump and @trumpwinery for letting us use your beautiful venue. pic.twitter.com/wIpUpMkE7W — George Farmer (@GTSFarmer) October 10, 2019

Nigel Farage, Charlie Kirk, and Jon Voight were among the guests who attended the nuptials.

The woman I love more than anything – what an incredible day. @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/r69sM8JzWl — George Farmer (@GTSFarmer) October 10, 2019

