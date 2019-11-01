CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us In Our Feels [VIDEO]

The Photograph

Source: Universal Pictures / The Photograph

Okay, it’s holiday season and you already know, I’m a BIG fan of romantic comedies and dramas. I mean, The Best ManSoul FoodLove Jones (which is BACK on Netflix, btw) and more. But this new one that’s about to come out with Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield? That’s the kind of energy I am on!

The Photograph, which is directed by Stella Meghie and produced by Will Packer features Mae Morton (Rae), a photographer who is getting over the death of her mother. Leaving a lone photo in a safe deposit box, the photo takes her on a long journey of discovery in regards to who her mother was and leads her right into Michael Block (Stanfield).

I’m not spoiling the rest because you HAVE to watch this trailer! The film also includes a STACKED cast including Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel, Rob Morgan, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance. The movie comes out on Valentine’s Day 2020 and you know I will be RIGHT in the theater trying not to cry.

The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us In Our Feels [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 16 hours ago
11.02.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Does My Husband Need…
 16 hours ago
11.01.19
The Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Would You Buy Your Own Wedding Ring? Nicki…
 17 hours ago
11.01.19
Famous Dex Suffers Epileptic Seizure At West Hollywood…
 17 hours ago
11.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close