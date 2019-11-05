CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Angie Martinez Was In A Terrible Accident, But Look At God

55th New York Film Festival - 'Mudbound' Red Carpet

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Popular radio/TV host/author/actress/reality star Angie Martinez had an angel of God watching over her as she reported via her twitter that she was in a terrible car accident that fractured her lumbar and shattered her vertebrae, and the miraculous part is she is able to report her own truth.

According to her Twitter post she say’s she is extremely grateful to have the opportunity to heal and that she is great spirits.

Look at God !!

We will be keeping Angie Martinez uplifted in our prayers.  Take a look at her post below.

Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]
23 photos
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos

Angie Martinez , Car Accident

Videos
Latest
55th New York Film Festival - 'Mudbound' Red Carpet
Angie Martinez Was In A Terrible Accident, But…
 29 mins ago
11.05.19
Power Press Photo: James St. Patrick
Oh No!! Who Shot Ghost!? Is He Dead…
 40 mins ago
11.05.19
Cleveland - Basketball - LeBron James Welcome Home
LeBron James ‘I Promise’ Now Includes Transitional Housing…
 44 mins ago
11.05.19
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 16 hours ago
11.04.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close