Starbucks Bringing Back Its Annual Seasonal Tradition: Their Holiday-Themed Cups!

Despite trying cups a few years ago with Christmas colors, but no designs, the popular coffee chain is sticking to the winning formula that has been making Starbucks a go-to during Christmas and Thanksgiving.

It’s that time of the year! With the Holidays underway in 2019, Starbucks is once again bringing back its tradition for coffee and hot chocolate lovers everywhere. Not to mention Christmas fans too!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The coffee chain said on Wednesday that its holiday drinks, foods and its signature red and green cups will be back in stores on Thursday. This year, Starbucks is selling five specialty holiday drinks: the peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte, in addition to its Christmas coffee blend.

Starbucks is also adding Holiday food items to its menu including turkey, stuffing, sugar plum, and gingerbread. That is only a sampling of what they will offer to give customers a Thanksgiving and Christmas feel.

So what will top the previous years’ cup designs? The powers-that-be have some surprises in store.

Christmas time has arrived at Starbucks once again. https://t.co/uhexxgBWfa — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2019

The inspiration behind this year’s collection comes from popular Christmas movies and songs, though it is not yet revealed which ones.

In addition to the Holiday drinks, food, and cups, Starbucks has also added the popular pumpkin brew to its cold drinks.

So if you want to celebrate the Holidays, you may as well do it at a Starbucks!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter