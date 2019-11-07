CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: GM’s Lordstown Plant Has a Brand New Owner

GM To Idle Three North American Auto Plants, Cutting Thousands Of Jobs

There is a brand new company that is taking over the Lordstown plant that General Motors once owned and ran until earlier this year.

The company posted the following statement saying the facility has been sold to the Lordstown Motors Corp.

GM is committed to future investment and job growth in Ohio and we believe LMC’s plan to launch the Endurance electric pickup has the potential to create a significant number of jobs and help the Lordstown are grow into a manufacturing hub for electrification.

