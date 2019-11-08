CLOSE
Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To Help Him Regrow His Hairline

Ladies, we aren't the only ones worried about our edges.

Rapper Tory Lanez isn’t playing around with his hairline ladies.

The topic came up during a recent interview with HipHopDX’s Buzy Baker, the 27-year-old Canadian shared that he struggled with hair loss at an early age.

“If you look back at my old pictures, my only issue was [that] my corners were back here. I fixed my corners and I let the rest of my hair grow in,” the Grammy nominee said, adding, “I’m coming back with the braids. I’m coming back crazy on y’all. Y’all think it’s a joke.”

So, what did he do? Went to another brotha who he knew suffered from the same problem, but had the answer: Tyga. But getting that knowledge came with a price.

“When I met Tyga and I was like yo, I’ll give you unlimited features for the rest of your life,” said the Grammy-nominated artist. “He has an unlimited feature pass for giving up the secret.”

Listen….that’s a huge discount given that Troy charges $75K to be on someone’s track.

Apparently, at the time, Tyga had kept this “cure” to hair loss a secret, but last year he shared his secret after getting caught up in some drama between exes Nicki Minaj and Safaree.

We are here for a Black man being open about his hair loss issues because we can definitely relate to fretting over thinning edges.

Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To Help Him Regrow His Hairline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

