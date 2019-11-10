CLOSE
Prayers: Missing Clark Atlanta Student Found Dead

Alexis Crawford

Source: Atlanta Police Department / Via APD

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the 21 year old Clark Atlanta University student, Alexis Crawford, that went missing over a week ago has been found dead.

According to Atlanta police chief Erika Shields, Alexis Crawford has been confirmed dead and her death is being investigated as a homicide.  Two people have been arrested in the murder of Alexis Crawford, her roommate Jordyn Jones, and Jones boyfriend Barron Brantley.  According to Shields, Alexis Crawford’s body was found in a park after one of the 2 suspects led police there.

No clear motive of the reasoning for this murder is being given at this time.

See video below

