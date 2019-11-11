How Crazy Is This: Man Arrested For Eating A Sandwich In Public!?

This is not a joke a man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area in California by a BART officer for eating a sandwich on the transit platform.

I don’t think this is what they meant by protect and serve, San Fransisco tax dollars hard at work.

Steve Foster was detained and handcuffed by a BART Police officer, because he was eating a sandwich while waiting for a train. BART says state law prohibits people from eating or drinking in the paid portions of the station. The BART officer detained Foster, while being captured on video that has since went viral, was questioning the officer about being cited, when the officer told him he was being arrested for resisting arrest. The incident led to a protest, and the public calling for the interim BART Police Chief is Ed Alvarez to fire the officer involved.

Did this officer go too far or nah?

See the video below